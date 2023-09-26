Glo Prime Brings Unmatched Voice, Data Value To Aid Business Growth

Total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has introduced a new portfolio of call and data plans to aid the growth of businesses by keeping them connected and running round the clock.

Called Glo Prime, the new offer is targeted at high value customers, both individuals and corporates, especially those who need to run their businesses locally and relate with other clients globally both during the day and at night. It is also to ensure they get more value for the money they spend on the Glo network.

The product comes in four different plans, namely, N1,500, N3,000, N5,000 and N10,000 packages. Each of these plans delivers immense value to the businesses and other customers.

While the Prime N1,500 plan gives the customer 45 minutes of calls, it also offers 4 GB of data. The Prime N3,000 plan has 100 minutes of calls and 12GB of data. The Prime N5,000 has 300 minutes of calls and 25GB data attached to it. For Prime N10,000 plan, it has 750 minutes of calls and a whopping 60GB of data attached to it.

A statement from Globacom said that "In a highly dynamic environment, there is need for constant innovation to offer more value to our new and existing customers. The Glo Prime is, therefore, a portfolio of new plans designed to surpass similar products in the market in terms of flexibility, ease of use and value".

The introduction of Glo Prime reinforces Globacom's position as a provider of the most competitive Voice and Data solutions for high value customers, both individuals and corporates. It also underscores the network's philosophy of offering the best value for money for its customers.

Globacom, which recently marked its 20th anniversary, recently won two awards at the Consumer Value Awards for its commitment to excellent service delivery and innovative offering to subscribers.







