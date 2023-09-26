Breaking : Police Arrest Suspect Behind Killing Of Rivers DPO Bako Angbashim

The Rivers State Police Command said on Monday, 25/09/2023 at about 19:43hrs acting on actionable information received that in Edoaha Community in Ahoada East, one of the suspects who brutally killed DPO SP Bako Angbashim was about to be lynched to death by an angry mob.

Subsequently, a team of policemen swung into action to rescue the suspect who was about to be burnt with a tyre on his neck.

He was rescued and brought to the station where he made a useful statement .

He was later transferred to SCID for discret investigation with a view to apprehend the fleeing kingpin , his gang members, and to recover their operational weapons .



