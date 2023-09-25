Breaking: Tribunal Affirms Babajide Sanwo-Olu's Victory

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Lagos Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, on Monday, dismissed the petitions brought by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the Labour Party, and Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor of the People’s Democratic Party, challenging the victory of Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the March 18 governorship election.

Jandor had contested the results of the March 18 governorship election in Lagos state, challenging the victory of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

Justice Mikhail Abdullah announced the decision while delivering judgment on the objections raised by the respondents in the case.

Details later

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال