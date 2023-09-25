FCCPC To Summon Erisco Foods Over Arrest Of Female Consumer

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has said that it will issue a summon to Erisco Foods Limited over the arrest and detention of Chioma Egodi Jnr.

The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of FCCPC, Barrister Babatunde Irukera, made this known on X (formerly Twitter) following the arrest of Egodi, who made a review of Erisco’s product.

“UPDATE: @fccpcnigeria operatives have confirmed arrest & transfer of the case to Abuja by the Police Force. She was no longer at the station on arrival,” Irukera posted.

“Working to determine exact current location & engaging Force HQ in Abuja. Summons being issued to @EriscoFoodsLtd immediately.”

The lady in question, Egodi Jnr, made a post on Facebook on September 17, 2023, where she said she tasted too much sugar in the tin tomato she bought, a product of Erisco Foods.

“I went to buy tin tomatoes yesterday (September 16) that I will use to make stew; I didn’t see Gino and Sonia, so I decided to buy this one,” she wrote.

“When I opened it, I decided to taste it omo! Sugar is just too much! Haaa biko let me know if you have used this Tin tomato before because this is an ike gwuru situation!”

The management of Erisco Foods Limited thereafter issued an official statement about the post Egodi made on Facebook about their product and also said they would take all necessary actions against any malicious attack on their reputation.

“The attention of Erisco Foods Limited has been drawn to a Facebook post by one Chioma Egodi Jnr on September 17, 2023, alleging that Nagtko Tomato Mix, one of the three tomato paste variants of Erisco Foods Limited, contains an unhealthy amount of sugar and therefore not fit for human consumption,” Erisco wrote.

“While this claim is untrue and unfounded in its entirety, we wish to put on record that Erisco Foods Limited, from inception Is built on the vision and mission to manufacture and promote healthy, wholly Made-in-Nigeria tomato products with the commitment to feeding not only Nigerians but also Africans with healthy foods.

“Our Initial reaction was to ignore and disregard the post which was obviously intended to mistead our esteemed customers and discredit the image of Ensco Foods Limited, as previously instigated by some elements and syndicates who are uncomfortable with our increasing market dominance as a leading indigenous manufacturer of 100% natural tomato pastes. Considering, however, that Erisco Foods Limited has built a reputation as a credible organization committed to due process and the good of humanity, we have decided to bring the said publication to the attention of relevant authorities.

“In light of the above, we wish to reiterate that Erisco Foods Limited is solely committed to the production of healthy tomato products, including other products that have the full regulatory stamp and approval of NAFDAC and Standard Organization of Nigeria.

“While we recognize the rights of our consumers to make genuine observations about our products, we want to thank our esteemed customers for their continued patronage of Erisco Foods Limited. However, having built our reputation on healthy and quality products which have earned us both local and international awards, including the National Productivity Order of Merit Award, we will take all necessary actions against any malicious attack on our reputation.”

Egodi was arrested and whisked away to Abuja by the Police Force, as confirmed by the FCCPC boss, Irukera on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

“This has come to our attention @fccpcnigeria & we are engaged. Saw statement & deepening learning of the circumstances right now,” he posted.

“We have a team seeking to clarify arrest/detention status of the subject; & activating regulatory process to secure explanation from @EriscoFoodsLtd.”