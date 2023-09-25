Pictures : 40ft Container Truck Crushes Car With Three Ocuppants In Lagos

Three people were rescued on Sunday night after a 40ft container fell on a Toyota Corolla car in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that the incident happened around 8pm.

It was gathered that the container-laden truck was ascending the bridge when it tripped, fell off and crashed on the vehicle with the number plate JJJ-811-FV.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, in a statement, said the trapped victims include two male adults and a female.

The statement read in part, “The rescue alert which was triggered at 20:45 hours Sunday had the Sari Iganmu Rescue Crew of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service among other State Emergency Responders including sympathizers rescued alive two male adult and a female adult who are occupants of the car while trailer driver with assistant escaped.”

“The three victims are being attended to at the Lagos State Accident and Trauma Center after being administered first aid on the spot of the accident,” the statement added



