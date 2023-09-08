Breaking: Many Lives Saved As United Nigeria Airline Crash Lands In Lagos ( Watch video)

 Many lives were saved this evening as a United Nigeria airline crashed landed in Lagos 

The fully booked  flight which took off from   Owerri landed under a heavy down pour at the Domestic wing of the Murtala Mohammed airport , skidded off the runway and ended up in a ditch 

The airport was shut down for hours preventing other aeroplanes from landing in Lagos 

CKN News could not ascertain if the runway has been cleared for landing now

There have been no statement from the management of the Airline or the Ministry of Aviation headed by Me Festus Keyamo on the incident 

Watch video 

https://fb.watch/mXk5xiBwoM/?mibextid=Nif5oz

Updated 

Statement by United Nigeria Airline on the incident 



