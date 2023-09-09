Gunmen Kill Rivers Police DPO

Gunmen suspected to be cultists, on Friday evening, murdered a Divisional Police Officer in Rivers State, Bako Amgbanshin.

The gunmen were said to have captured and dismembered Amgbanshin in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

The miscreants had laid an ambush for him while on an operation with other police officers to raid some criminal hideouts in Ahoada East axis.

According to a source who does not want to be mentioned for security reasons, the cultists were armed with about four sophisticated weapons and opened fire on sighting the operatives.

He stated, "There was a shootout for several minutes between the DPO-led men and 2Baba-led Iceland until the operatives ran out of bullets and ammunition."

The source said while the other officers retreated, Angbanshin stood his ground.

It was gathered that while DPO Angbanshin attempted to flee, he had a muscle cramp and the cultists caught him alive and whisked him away.

However, a viral video which surfaced on Friday night showed Angbanshin's head, hand and private part separated with several deep machete cuts.

In the video seen by our correspondent, the gunmen chanted victory songs while his charted and decomposing remains littered the floor.

One the cultist while beaming torchlight on his face said in Pidgin English, "DPO, finally na you be dis. Now, how far? "You (referring to Angnanshin) dey challenge Iceland. Who are those men? Iceland, are they dangerous?"

When contacted, the spokesperson of the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the killing of the DPO.

"Yes, it is true. I will make the details available Saturday (today) morning