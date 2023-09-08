IGP Commiserates With Family Of Late AIG Usman Yusuf

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, NPM, Ph.D., on behalf of the entire officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, commiserates with family, friends and loved ones on the sudden death of a recently retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Usman Ahmed Yusuf, psc (Rtd.). AIG Usman hails from Bosso LGA in Niger State and was born in Minna. He was appointed into the Nigeria Police as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent on 3rd March, 1990.





A quiet and unassuming senior officer, he served the public diligently during his official tour of duty in various capacities in Edo, Lagos, Abia, Abuja, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Kano, Anambra states, and the Force Headquarters. He was the beloved of Cadets on training while serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Field Studies at the prestigious Nigeria Police Academy which earned him the nickname ‘Baba Wando’. He served last as the AIG in charge of Research and Planning before his retirement. His death occurred in the early hours of 8th September, 2023, after a brief illness, at the age of 60, at the Good Shepherd Catholic Hospital, Irawo, Owode Onirin, Lagos State.





The Inspector General of Police extends his heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the immediate family, relatives, and loved ones of the deceased senior police officer noting that his demise is an irreplaceable loss not only for his family but for the entire Police Force. He also reaffirms that the Force stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time, even as he assures that his thoughts and prayers are with his family as they navigate this painful journey of loss and mourning.



