Breaking Abuja Revoked Lands : Peter Obi , Chidoka , Imoke Others Make List ( See Some Of Those Affected )





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday revoked the Right of Occupancy of land belonging to 166 prominent citizens and business concerns in parts of Abuja and other adjoining areas.

The exercise was ordered by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in the exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 28(5)(a) & (b) of the Land Use Act 1978.

The order revoked the plots with the names and titles as reflected in FCTA’s records for continued contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy to wit, non-development.

*Obi, Dariye, Imoke, Agabi, Udoma, Niki Tobi, Julius Berger, Honeywell, among ex-govs, former ministers, and other top Nigerians, companies affected

Top on the list of those whose land was revoked are the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, former Cross River State governor, Senator Liyel Imoke; his former Plateau State counterpart, Joshua Dariye, and one-time Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Ufot Ekaette.

Others are a former top politician and one-time director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olabiyi Durojaiye; the late publisher of a leading newspaper, Leadership, Sam Nda-Isaiah; a former senator, Victor Oyofo; a wife of former governor of Plateau State; Josephine Tapgun, and a top journalist, Paul Nwabiukwu amongst others

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the FCT, Olusade Adesola, also listed other personalities as Osa Adun, Chidinma Chidoka, Winifred Atawodi, Mohammed Saleh Abubakar; Olabode Mubasheer Agusto; Haruna Ahmed; Simbiatu Alhaja, Musa Aboki Egu.

The list also includes private concerns such as Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, MKO Group Ltd.; AHA Limited; IBAD Ltd., NMO Merchants Ltd.; BUA International Ltd., Trade Bank Ltd., and Wema Bank Ltd., among others.

The properties are located at Maitama AO5 and AO6; Gudu BO1; Wuse 11 A08; Jabi B04; Utako BO5; Katampe B19; Idu Industrial Area C16; and Asokoro AO4 districts.

Source : This Nigeria Newspaper