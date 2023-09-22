Nigerian Man Bags Over 8 Years Imprisonment For Drugs Trafficking In UK

A 26-year-old Nigerian man has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment in the UK for dealing drugs.

The man identified as Olusegun Babalola, was arrested on Friday, May 19, 2023, after police raided his home in Whitsed Street, Eastfield, as part of an operation into drug dealing and exploitation in Peterborough.

Following months of intelligence gathering, police evidenced Babalola had been involved in supplying crack cocaine and heroin in the city as part of a “county lines” operation.

The morning police raided his home, officers found more than £7,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine wraps hidden within a tissue box on the kitchen worktop.

Other drug paraphernalia, including small weighing scales and multiple mobile phones – one of which was later confirmed to be the “deal line” for the county line – were found in the one-bedroom flat, along with a considerable amount of designer clothing and footwear.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday, September 15, where he was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison after previously admitting five counts of supplying crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, and possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.