Missing Abuja Female Undergraduate’s Body Found, Suspect Arrested

An undergraduate student of the National Open University of Nigeria, Abuja, Blessing Karami, who was declared missing on September 11, has been found dead in the woods in the Karimo area of the Federal Capital Territory.

This was as the police revealed that its primary focus was to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Miss Karami’s death.

The deceased was earlier declared missing after she reportedly left her place of work in the Garki area of Abuja before closing hour on September 11, 2023.

CKN News can confirm that the Divisional Police Headquarters, Durumi, Abuja, has arrested one Aminu, said to be Karimi’s boyfriend, following an interrogation over her disappearance.

The elder brother to the deceased, Genesis Karami told the police that he received a strange call giving details about his sister’s corpse on Tuesday, but the lead turned out to be false.

“The caller said he saw a female body in Idu; so, we asked him to describe what she was wearing, and he told us exactly what we were told my sister wore to office the day she went missing,” Mr Karami told the police at the Durumi Divisional Police Headquarters on Wednesday.

Mr Karami told journalists that after he was unable to contact the Durumi DPO, he had to go to the police station at Karmo, but upon reaching there with a group of policemen, the caller kept toying with them as he kept changing location until they got tired and left.

He, however, later confirmed that his sister had died and her body had been found.

“We saw her decomposed body in the bush here at Karmo. It (corpse) is not something we can move, we have to arrange with the environmental people to come and help us pack. We cannot travel with it. We just have to bury it here. It seems she died for days due to the nature of the decomposition,” Mr Karami revealed.

Reacting to the development on Thursday, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said the police were determined to uncover both the immediate and remote causes of Miss Karami’s death.

Adeh said, “The body of Blessing Karami, a 26-year-old woman who had been missing since September 11, 2023, was tragically discovered in a wooded area in Karimo. Her disappearance was reported to the authorities on September 14, 2023.

“We wish to inform the public that our primary focus at this time, under the directive of the Commissioner of Police, FCT, Haruna Garba, is to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Blessing Karami Moses’ untimely death.

“Our commitment to this case is unwavering, and we are determined to uncover both the immediate and remote causes of this tragic incident.

“While we are working closely with the Abuja Environmental Protection Board to facilitate the respectful retrieval of the decomposed remains, acknowledging the sensitive nature of this task, we will continue to provide updates to the public as our investigation progresses.”