Why I Want To Be NIPR President..Nkechi Ali Balogun

Top PR Expert Nkechi Ali-Balogun, has written a letter to NIPR Leadership and members Nationwide, requesting for support for her candidacy as Council Member cum President.

Mrs Ali-Balogun who is the Founder/CEO NECCI PR Roundtable, said if elected, her “Next Level” agenda for the Institute, will work on Elevating Professional Development and Specialization, Promoting Excellence, Embrace Innovation, Chapter Collaboration as well as elevate Advocacy for the Institute.

Mrs. Ali-Balogun who is a member, Governing Council, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and had served as Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the NIPR stated that she was inspired to put herself forward to contribute all the experience she has “garnered on her professional journey, her leadership skills, vision, and unique ability to problem-solve and guide the institute toward even greater heights.”

According to her, “Globally, the field of public relations is undergoing rapid changes, driven by technological advancements, shifting communication landscapes, and evolving stakeholder expectations. In these transformative times, it is indeed crucial that our institutes’ leadership be equipped with the foresight and agility to navigate these challenges and harness the opportunities they present for the benefit of our trade, industry, and professionals who earn a living off it.

“My extensive experience in the public relations industry, spanning over 28 years has equipped me with a comprehensive understanding of the complexities and nuances of our industry.

“Throughout my career, I have successfully executed numerous strategic campaigns, managed cross-functional teams, and demonstrated a commitment to fostering ethical and effective communication practices.”

She stated that as President of the Public Relations Institute, in addition to the agenda she had formally presented, she and her team will work on “retooling, reengineering, reigniting, and repositioning the institute to take its rightful place in our nation and the world.”

The NIPR elections, is scheduled to hold on Thursday, 24 August 2023.