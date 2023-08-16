South African Woman Found Guilty Of Killing Three Daughters In New Zealand

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A jury in New Zealand found a South African woman guilty on Wednesday of murdering her three young daughters, saying she faced a life sentence for each killing.

Lauren Anne Dickason killed her two-year-old twins and their six-year-old sister in September 2021 at their home in Timaru, a city on the South Island, about a month after the family had migrated from South Africa.

Local media reported that a majority verdict by a jury of eight women and four men said Dickason was not insane at the time of the killings and was guilty of murder, following a month-long high court trial in the city of Christchurch.

Her husband Graham had found the three children dead and his wife in a serious condition upon arriving home after a dinner with colleagues, the report said.

The prosecution said Dickason knew when she killed her daughters that what she was doing was morally wrong and the act was murder, it added.

Some of the jury were heard crying as they left the courtroom, the media report said.

The judge, Cameron Mander, remanded Dickason to custody in a hospital psychiatric unit until her sentencing.

She had been in hospital since the murders.

(Reuters/NAN)

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال