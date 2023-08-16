Election Tribunal Judge Fumes Over Lawyer's Attempt To Bribe Her

The Chairman of a Kano State National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, Justice Flora Ngozi Azinge, has expressed her anger over attempts by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, to bribe her.

Speaking in open court before the commencement of the session on Tuesday in Kano, the judge lamented how senior lawyers particularly engage in the unethical practice.

Although she did not disclose the identity of the senior lawyer, Ms Azinge said the SAN in question has a pending case before the tribunal.

“A Senior Advocate of Nigeria who has a pending case before me is attempting to bribe me. Money has been flying in this tribunal since yesterday. Whoever collects money on my behalf, God will punish that person and his generation yet unborn — to the fourth generation.

“They keep abusing judges, insulting us everyday in the papers, in the media — that we are taking bribe.

“Let me repeat again that nobody should approach me with money again. I’m contented with what God has given me, and I have a roof over my head,” she said.

But Eyitayo Fatogun, SAN, who was present in the court for a matter, stood up on behalf of all lawyers present, and urged the judge to escalate the matter to the appropriate authorities.

To bolster his argument, the senior counsel said he was privy to cases where judges who failed to report cases of this nature were cited for judicial misconduct.