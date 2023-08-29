US Based Nigerian Arrested For Killing Wife In Florida

A Nigerian man, 43-year-old Hassan Adeyemo, has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge over the weekend after he was alleged to have shot his wife dead in a neighborhood in east Orange County, Florida, in the United States, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He and his wife, Nanchin a native of Plateau State Nigeria, were said to be having some arguments in the house when Hassan pulled out his gun and shot at her.

County officials responded to the house at 7.22pm. When they got there, Hassan was at the scene with the firearm in his hands while Nanchin was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead .

Hassan was immediately arrested to face a charge of first degree murder with a firearm.

The couple had five kids together, reports say.

In an unsigned statement, the agency said deputies responded to Taxiway Circle, which is in a residential area near the Conway neighborhood, about 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

They arrived to find 43-year-old Nanchin Adeyemo, who had been shot, the statement said. She was taken to an area hospital where she died.

Detectives identified Adeyemo’s husband, 46-year-old Hassan Teddy Adeyemo, as a suspect in the killing. He was jailed on a first-degree murder charge.

The Sheriff’s Office didn’t release any additional details on the killing beyond saying it was “domestic in nature.”

Hassan Adeyemo is being held without bail at the Orange County Jail







