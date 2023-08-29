Breaking : FG Compensates Community With 825m For Abuja Second Runway Project

The federal government has settled the issue of compensation with the Jiwa Community to allow the eventual take-off of the delayed second runway project of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In a meeting with the community leaders earlier today, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN CON FCIArb and his FCT counterpart, Barrister Nyesom Wike released the sum of Eight Hundred and Twenty-Five Million, Eight Hundred and Nineteen Thousand, Nine Hundred and Eleven Naira, Forty-Three Kobo Only (₦825, 819, 911.43) being the total money agreed with the community for compensation.

Meanwhile, the community leaders had earlier disagreed with the federal government's offer and had insisted on a whopping ₦2billion compensation, but at the resolution meeting today, the Hon. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo said “The second runway ought to have been commissioned by now, sometime in June or July 2023 but we haven’t mobilized yet to the site because of unresolved issues of compensation”. He stated that the issues around compensation by law does not concern the Ministry of Aviation and that the humongous demand by the communities is not achievable and would set a bad precedent. He however expressed optimism of quick completion of the project since a resolution has been reached by all parties.





He assured the communities of the social corporate responsibility they stand to enjoy along with the commencement of the project and explained that the project will benefit the communities in terms of economic activities

The Hon. Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike while announcing the resolutions at the end of the stakeholder meeting said “I want to identify myself with the community, If there is anything I can do to make you happy I will make it alone” He urged all stakeholders to support the second runway project and assured all that the compensation of N825, 819, 119. 43 to the communities will commence immediately.

Aside the 825m compensation, the 2 ministers, Keyamo and Wike announced the immediate employment of 22 graduates from Jiwa Community, they also promised the construction of Tundanmadaki bridge, that connected 9 communities with an additional 5km road.

The issue of a modern health facility for the community was also muted.

At the end of the resolution meeting, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr Emmanuel Meribole and his Federal Capital Territory counterpart, Mr. Olusade Adesola being representative of the federal government joined the Emir of Jiwa, Alh. Idris Musa and some village and district heads to sign the MoU on behalf of the communities.





Tunde Moshood

SA Media and Communications To The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development