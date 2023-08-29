Gov Yahaya Orders Closure Of All Night Clubs In Gombe State

Gombe State governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has ordered the immediate closure of all night clubs in the state.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, said the measure followed series of complaints from the general public on the incessant immoral, criminal activities and security breaches being perpetrated in the night clubs.

“Governor Yahaya has consequently, ordered the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the ‘Operation Hattara’ to mobilise their personnel to effect the directive and ensure strict compliance.”

The affected night clubs included “Jami’a Gidan Wanka located at Mile 3 Yola Road, Gombe, White House Theatre (Babban Gida) located at New Mile 3 Yola Road, Gombe; Gidan Lokaci General Merchant located at Mile 3 Reservoir Road, Gombe and Farin Gida Entertainment II located at Wuro Karal, Kalshingi Road, Gombe.”

Others are Gidan Zamani Entertainment New Mile 3, Yola Road, Tumfure, Gombe; Albarka Entertainment Located at Wuro Karal, Bypass near Hara Form, Gombe; Tauraren Wash located at Trailer Park, Bauchi Road, Gombe.

Also affected are all night clubs situated at Kuri town; Lubo and Kurba villages of Yamaltu/Deba LGA, and those at Bajoga town in Funakaye Local Government Area of the state.