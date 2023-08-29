American Teenage Girl Stabbed To Death During Fight Over Sweet, Sour Sauce

A 16-year-old teenage girl, Naima Liggon, was stabbed to death during a fight with another female agemate over sweet and sour sauce outside of a McDonalds in Washington D.C, United States.

Liggon was rushed to a local hospital following the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning at the fast food restaurant, Daily Mail reports on Tuesday.





The unnamed suspect was charged to court with second-degree murder after she was arrested by the Metropolitan Police while armed with a knife on Sunday afternoon.





During court proceedings on Monday, Detective Brendan Jasper testified that the death of the deceased who is from Waldorf in Baltimore was a result of an argument concerning the sauce.





The suspect who is also from Waldorf, claimed the stabbing was done in self-defense, and that she was knocked to the ground by Liggon and another person during the fight.





D.C Superior Court Judge Sherri Beatty-Arthur ordered that the suspect be held until Friday, saying, "At the end of the day, someone is dead over a dispute over sauce."





Liggon is said to have been stabbed with a seven-and-a-half-inch pocketknife in her chest and abdomen.





Her family in a statement shared by the outlet said, "Naima was a beautiful, smart, funny, and unique young lady who loved life. She was loved and admired by so many people.





"Naima loved music and the arts, basketball, and she was shaping up to be a master barber.





"She had just been hired to work at Krispy Kreme as a doughnut specialist and was preparing to get her driver's license.





"The impact of this senseless loss has affected our family, our friends, and our community."