Isese: Court Grants Iya Osun Abebi Bail

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

 Madam Efunsetan Abebi Aniwura aka Iya Osun, has been reportedly released from a correctional facility in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Publisher of SaharaReporters and politician, Omoyele Sowore, made this known via a statement on his Facebook page, Tuesday.

The statement read, "#Freetaniolohun. Iya Osun was granted bail in Ilorin, Kwara State. Two sureties with N200,000 affidavit of means. Keep them on their toes for the sake of justice."

Madam Abebi was arrested on July 31, following a complaint lodged by Alfa Abdulsalam Baba Tonile Okuta-Agidi and some other Muslim clerics in Kwara state.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال