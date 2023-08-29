Isese: Court Grants Iya Osun Abebi Bail

Madam Efunsetan Abebi Aniwura aka Iya Osun, has been reportedly released from a correctional facility in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Publisher of SaharaReporters and politician, Omoyele Sowore, made this known via a statement on his Facebook page, Tuesday.

The statement read, "#Freetaniolohun. Iya Osun was granted bail in Ilorin, Kwara State. Two sureties with N200,000 affidavit of means. Keep them on their toes for the sake of justice."

Madam Abebi was arrested on July 31, following a complaint lodged by Alfa Abdulsalam Baba Tonile Okuta-Agidi and some other Muslim clerics in Kwara state.