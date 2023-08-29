Isese: Sowore Calls For Removal Of Kwara CP

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress and human rights activist, Omoyole Sowore, has called for the removal of Ebunoluwa Adelesi as Kwara State Police commissioner.

Sowore said this while reacting to a Punch Online report about a Lagos Federal High Court summoning nine persons, including the Kwara State CP.

All nine persons were summoned for the arrest of Isese activists; Mr. Adegbola Abdulazeez. aka Tani Olorun; Madam Efunsetan Abebi Aniwura Olorisha aka lya Osun, and Chief Ademola Olawoore aka Baba Tede.





Reacting to the post, Sowore called for the removal of Adelesi whom he tagged 'incompetent.'





"#FreeTaniOlohunNow: When they started this kangaroo arrangement in Ilorin, they thought Tani Olohun was just another one of their victims that they could oppress and rubbish as they wished.





"It is now getting out of their hands, the reason they haven’t rested since they committed this act of unpardonable oppression, barbarism, torture, and inhuman treatment.





"I got hold of a copy of the Magistrate proceedings today and it is shocking what the Magistrate did to Tani Olohun. It is unbelievable man's inhumanity to man.





"I maintain that the incompetent CP of Kwara State Police Ebun Oluwarotimi Adelesi and police prosecutor, SUPOL Nasiru Yusuf Esq. both accomplices in the egregious abuse be removed immediately and sent packing from the Nigeria Police Force," his post read.



