Tinubu Appoints New Chairman , Board For NDDC

PRESIDENT TINUBU APPOINTS NEW BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OF THE NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION (NDDC)





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), inclusive of the following Board and Management team members:





Mr. Chiedu Ebie - Chairman - Delta





Dr. Samuel Ogbuku - Managing Director / CEO - Bayelsa





Mr. Boma Iyaye - Executive Director (Finance and Admin) - Rivers





Mr. Victor Antai - Executive Director (Projects) - Akwa-Ibom





Ifedayo Abegunde - Executive Director (Corporate Services) - Ondo





Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa - State Representative - Bayelsa





Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono - State Representative - Akwa Ibom





Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya - State Representative - Delta





Chief Tony Okocha - State Representative - Rivers





Hon Patrick Aisowieren - State Representative - Edo





Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu - State Representative - Imo





Victor Kolade Akinjo - State Representative - Ondo





Chief Dimgba Eruba - State Representative - Abia





Mr. Asu Oku Okang - State Representative - Cross River





Hon. Nick Wende - Zonal Representative - North Central





Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak - Zonal Representative - North East





Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir - Zonal Representative - North West





The President expects that the new Board and Management team will ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda.





Chief Ajuri Ngelale





Special Adviser to the President





(Media & Publicity)





August 29, 2023