Tinubu Appoints New Chairman , Board For NDDC

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reconstituted the board of the NDDC 


This was contained in this press statement by his SA Media Ajuri Ngelali 


PRESIDENT TINUBU APPOINTS NEW BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OF THE NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION (NDDC)


President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), inclusive of the following Board and Management team members:


Mr. Chiedu Ebie - Chairman - Delta


Dr. Samuel Ogbuku - Managing Director / CEO - Bayelsa 


Mr. Boma Iyaye - Executive Director (Finance and Admin) - Rivers 


Mr. Victor Antai - Executive Director (Projects) - Akwa-Ibom


Ifedayo Abegunde - Executive Director (Corporate Services) - Ondo 


Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa - State Representative - Bayelsa 


Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono - State Representative - Akwa Ibom


Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya - State Representative - Delta 


Chief Tony Okocha - State Representative - Rivers 


Hon Patrick Aisowieren - State Representative - Edo 


Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu - State Representative - Imo 


Victor Kolade Akinjo - State Representative - Ondo 


Chief Dimgba Eruba - State Representative - Abia


Mr. Asu Oku Okang - State Representative - Cross River


Hon. Nick Wende - Zonal Representative - North Central 


Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak - Zonal Representative - North East


Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir - Zonal Representative - North West


The President expects that the new Board and Management team will ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda.


Chief Ajuri Ngelale


Special Adviser to the President


(Media & Publicity)


August 29, 2023

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال