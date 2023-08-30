UNIPORT Final Year Student Arrested For Stabbing Girlfriend To Death

Men of the Edo State Police Command have arrested a 24-year-old final-year student of the University of Port Harcourt, Victor Ochonogor, for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, Success Regha, to death on Monday.

Ochonogor, a student of Applied and Industrial Chemistry, reportedly committed the offence at 10, Osahon Street, Ogheghe Quarters, off Sapele Road, Benin City.

He and his late girlfriend were said to have locked themselves inside the house when the violence broke out and started stabbing each other.

The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dankwara, who disclosed this at a press conference on Tuesday in Benin, said the suspect’s landlord, Emmanuel Momoh, reported the case to the police.

The suspect told journalists that he had been dating his late girlfriend for three years, adding that she came from Asaba to Benin to visit him and while they were together, she accused him of being a kidnapper and he was angered by the accusation.

“I have been dating her for three years now and she accused me of being a kidnapper. I asked her why she was accusing me of being a kidnapper,” he said.