Three Nigerian Students Face Deportation From UK For Late School Fee Payment At Swansea University

The Three Nigerian students were removed from the enrollment list at Swansea University, UK, for paying fees late. The students, Omolade Olaitan, Emmanuel Okohoboh, and Paulette Ojogun, paid their school fees a few hours later than expected. Skip Ad × Omoladem, Emmanuel and Paulette have been asked to return to Nigeria by Swansea University for paying fees late.

They have explained to the school that their school fees came late as a result of the cash crunch that hit Nigeria earlier in 2023. Swansea University, UK, has, however, turned deaf ears and held on to the N3.8 million (4000 pounds) school fees while asking the students to pack their bags and go home.





Swansea University asks three Nigerian students to return home The deadline for the payment of fees was March 27, 2023. Omolade Olaitan, one of the students, paid her fees on March 29. She said: “On the 29th (March) I got an email from income tuition.

They confirmed my payment and they told me that because the payment didn’t come in before the deadline, they can no longer allow me to enrol and that I should pack my bags and go back to my home country."

Another student, Emmanuel Okohoboh, who got admission to start a master's degree in Business Management, is also facing deportation.

Emmanuel said two parcels of land were sold to raise his fees. His words: "They are not fair, they are not compassionate, they are showing no signs of empathy. I had to sell my dad's land and a piece of my own personal land to get the resources to come to Swansea University to study. Coming here and going through this situation has been mentally draining and frustrating for me." Paulette Ojogun, another student enrolled for a marketing management degree, also paid her fees after the deadline.

She cried profusely in a video seen on the website of ITV. Paulette lamented: “I am happy that I am here, I am happy that I am studying, so why would you take that away from me because my school fees came in late? I’ve explained everything to them, I sent emails, and they still would not give me a listening ear.”

A mail sent to Swansea University seeking clarifications, and the school confirmed the development.

The school said in a mail: "We are of course saddened by the difficulties facing some students and while we are not able to re-enrol them at this stage due to their UKVI status, we have offered advice and guidance, including on securing a refund and on deferring their study to a later start point."

