Glo-sponsored African Voices Changemakers Highlights Music Acts

This week's edition of the Glo-sponsored African Voices Changemakers is shining the light on two popular South African music acts.

The duo, Wouter Kellerman, a renowned flutist, and Abel Selaocoe, a popular and hugely successful cellist, reel out the trajectory of their experience and success in their classical style of music.

These two and a horde of South African musicians are elevating the classical genre across the continent. Wouter Kellerman, a two-time Grammy-winning flutist, blends his contemporary sound with a traditional style, while Abel Selaocoe, a cellist with unique improvisational skill, is using classical music to inspire the next generation of performers.

Kellerman, 62, is a 2022 Grammy Award-winning South African flutist and composer. He has also won as many as eight South African Music Awards, and had worked with the Soweto Gospel Choir on Symphonic Soweto – A Tribute to Nelson Mandela.

On his part, Cellist Abel Selaocoe is redefining the parameters of the cello music instrument. "He moves seamlessly across a plethora of genres and styles, from collaborations with world musicians and beatboxers, to concerto performances and solo classical recitals".

The programme is scheduled to air this Saturday, August 12, at 12.30 p.m. on DSTV channel 401.

There will be repeat broadcasts on Sunday at 4.30 a.m. and at 7.00 p.m