Military Rescue Abducted Former College Of Education Provost, Son

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on Friday rescued the former provost of Federal College of Education (Technical), Gusau, Dr. Abubakar Hassan Augie, and his son from bandits operating in the state.

The troops of Sector 1 Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB), Mada in Zamfara State, while on routine patrol along Shemori – Yandoto Road at Marke General Area encountered an unspecified number of armed bandits.

The troops engaged the bandits in a firefight for several hours, and due to the troops’ fire superiority, the bandits fled in disarray into the forest along the area.

A top military source who preferred anonymity said that the troops immediately went in hot pursuit of the bandits into the forest which forced them to abandon two civilians who were rescued unhurt.

They also recovered two operational motorcycles from the fleeing bandits.

He said, “During an interview with the rescued persons, they were identified as Dr Hassan Abubakar Augie, a former Provost Federal College of Education (Technical), Gusau, and his son”.

He added that “preliminary investigation revealed that the abductees were abducted by armed bandits late last night from their residence and were taken into the forest before the timely arrival of troops who rescued them”.

Accordingly, the victims have been reunited with their families amidst jubilation while the troops maintained aggressive vigilance and patrol in the general area.