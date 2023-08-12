England's Captain Harry Kane Finally Joins Bayern Munich

England captain Harry Kane has joined German champions Bayern Munich on a four-year deal, ending his record-breaking career at Tottenham.

The striker has signed a deal worth more than 110m euros (£95m) and could make his debut in Saturday's German Super Cup game against RB Leipzig.

Kane, 30, leaves Premier League Spurs as their all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

In a social media post he said he "felt this was the time to leave" Spurs.

Kane was linked with a move to Manchester City in 2021, and his future had been uncertain this summer because he only had one year left on his contract at Spurs.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said the club had "reluctantly agreed to his transfer".

"We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long term," Levy said.

"Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer."

Kane is Bayern's 'dream player'

Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times - in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 - and with 213 goals from 320 games in the English top flight, needed just 48 more to break Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record.

Kane, who is England's all-time leading scorer with 58 international goals and was the top scorer at the 2018 World Cup, has never won a major trophy with club or country.

"I'm very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I've always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career," said Kane, who will wear the number nine shirt at Bayern and has signed until 2027.

"This club is defined by its winning mentality - it feels very good to be here.

