Suspected Ritualist: l Bathed With Human Skull To Attract Customers To My Business

Franklin Akinyosuyi, a 26 year - old, says he bathed with a human skull for a month to boost patronage of his busineses

 "I am a photographer and I own a boutique as well, it was last year that my uncle took me to a herbalist," he said when paraded by the police in Ondo state.

I explained to him that my business wasn't moving well, so he asked me to pay N200,000 to make a concoction for me which I paid within three weeks. 

Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya , police spokesperson in Ondo, said Akinyosuyi was reported to the police by his landlord following his suspicious activities.

