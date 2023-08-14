Road Crashes Claim 4,387 Lives In 6 Months .. FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says a total of 4,387 people were killed as a result of road traffic crashes from January to June across the 36 states and the FCT.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal, Mr Bisi Kazeem, said this in an interview with the News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

“From January to June, a total of 4,387 people were killed as a result of road traffic crashes. The Corps also recorded 14,108 injuries from the crashes within the same period.

“These crashes occurred as a result of night trips, fatigue, route violation, dangerous overtaking, use of worn out/expired tyres and speeding

“And you know our men do not operate at night, as such these drivers take advantage of our absence on the road at night to violate established traffic regulations,” he said.





NAN