The founder of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo has appointed his first son, Tobi Ashimolowo, as Resident Pastor 2 of the church in London.

He is expected to assist his mother, Yemisi Ashimolowo, who is the Resident Pastor 1.

In the now-viral undated video, Ashimolowo hinted at his ‘retirement’ during the announcement of his son’s new role.

He disclosed he is now going into real Estate