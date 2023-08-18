Super Falcons Captain Onome Ebi Celebrates Her First Coach

Super Falcons' captain Onome Ebi has celebrated the grassroots coach who discovered her, Mr Paul Okwudili Nnakwe A.K.A (PALEPA).

In the video shared on her Instagram account on Friday, she said, “This is my papa, PALE, Today I wan let you know say I see you as my father, you be my papa right from when I small. Na you teach me how to play ball, yes I sabi play ball but na you put everything for my head wey make me be like this today.

“Today I want to appreciate you, I wan make you know say as my papa don die na you be second. Thank you very much for everything."