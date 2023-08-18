Nollywood Actress Iyabo Ojo Reacts To Suicide Attempt By Her Friend Farida Sobowale

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has reacted to socialite Farida Sobowale's suicide attempt Thursday night.

According to the actress, she was on the phone with Sobowale for a while but was unaware that the Lagos socialite and Chief Executive Officer of House of Phreeda, was planning on ending her life.

Sobowale, on Thursday night, had attempted suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge.

She arrived at the bridge in her Lexus SUV and was about to jump into the Lagoon when some men held her back.

Iyabo wrote: “Hmmmm my darling, if I knew you had this on your mind, I wouldn’t have gotten off the phone with you.

"Of course, you knew what you wanted to do but you diverted my attention elsewhere. Story for when we see (cos you’re going nowhere).

"Thank God for the people who were there right on time to save the situation, God bless them. My love, this will definitely pass, the sun will shine again, and your tomorrow will be better than your today, but for now, just breathe.

"I love you so much. Please stay strong. I’m praying for you."

Sobowale and her husband, Demola, held a talk of the town wedding two months ago in Lagos and there are rumours that their marriage has now packed up.