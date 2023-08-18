More Revelations: Why I Wanted To Commit Suicide...Lagos Businesswomen Rescued At 3rd Mainland Bridge

A popular Lagos State socialite, Farida Abdulkabir popularly known as Farida Sobowale, has explained why she wanted to plunge into a lagoon on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

Abdulkabir who is also the owner of House of Phreedah cited frustrations, failed marriage and many others as what propelled her action on Thursday night.

In a viral voice note on social media, she said her N100 million marriage with another Lagos socialite, Demola Okulaja, crashed after two months.

Abdulkabir was seen being pacified to desist from jumping in a viral video, while rescuers were assuring her there was no need to take her life before she was whisked away into her vehicle and taken to an undisclosed destination.

The fair-complexioned entrepreneur and socialite owns a beauty lounge and spa located at Akerele Street, Surulere, Lagos.

As a fallout of her crashed marriage, Farida who could not endure depression decided to end her life as she alighted from her black-coloured Sport Utility Vehicle on the Third Mainland Bridge to plunge into the lagoon.

She was married to another Lagos socialite, Demola Okulaja, in a grand marriage about two months ago.

Abdulkabir said after Okulaja walked out of the matrimonial home, she’s been frustrated with many suicidal attempts.

She said, “Friends and families warned me not to go into the marriage. They told me that the man only wanted my money but I was recalcitrant.

“I am so sorry for putting my children in such a position. I would not have forgiven myself if I had abandoned them after committing suicide.

Meanwhile, Farida and her estranged hubby engaged in altercations, revealing shocking family secrets on social media, attacking themselves, and calling themselves unprintable names.


