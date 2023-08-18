Superstar Wizkid Loses Mother

Reports have it that Nigerian musician, Wizkid has lost his mother.

Close associates of the Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, and performer Ayodeji Balogun, who is popularly known as Wizkid, have confirmed that the singer lost his mother in the early hours of today, Friday, August 18, 2023.

Mrs. Balogun, was a pillar of support for her son's flourishing career, often seen showing her support for him on from the sidelines at concerts and events.

Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, has not yet made a public statement regarding the loss.

Her presence at Wizkid's performances was not just that of a mother, but also a symbol of unwavering support for her son's musical journey.


