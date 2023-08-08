Suicide : Man Jumps Unto Lagos Lagoon

byCKN NEWS
0


 

An unidentified adult has jumped into the lagoon at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency responders are currently at the scene as efforts are ongoing to recover the victim from the water.

The area has also been cordoned off by the police.

The state Public Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident.

He said, “The incident happened truly. Marine police and the Lagos State emergency officials are here. Efforts are still on to bring out his body dead or alive.”

The Head, Public Education of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Amodu Shakiru, also confirmed the incident.

Shakiru who spoke on behalf of Adeseye Margaret, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, said, “We got a distress call at about 2:43 pm and we moved down to the location. There is no update yet.”

