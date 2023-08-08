President Tinubu , Okonjo-Iweala Meet At State House

President Bola Tinubu met with the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Aso Villa in Abuja, today August 8.

The purpose of her visit was not made known to state house correspondents. However, it is believed that discussions on the economic and trade agenda of the new administration in Nigeria will be discussed.

In June 2023, Tinubu and Okonjo-Iweala met in France at the Global Pact Summit in Paris hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

Okonjo-Iweala served twice as Nigeria’s Finance Minister between 2003 and 2006 as well as from 2011 to 2015, the first woman to hold the position.

