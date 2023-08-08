Breaking : Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Is Dead

Report reaching CKN News have it that Pastor Taiwo Odukoya is dead

The husband of late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya who died in a plane crash some years back died in USA today according to this press statement by the Church

"The Fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty, announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, our Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya.

Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 8th of August 2023 in the USA.

We are in total submission to you LORD!!!

We thank the Lord for the gift of a great leader!!!"







