Serena Williams, Husband Welcome Second Child

American tennis icon, Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.

Ohanian made this known on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday.

Sharing pictures on his X handle, Ohanian said, “Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful.

#serenawilliamsyou've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT.

"Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I'll never forget the moment I introduced #olympiaohanian to her baby sister.

"Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.

The couple welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on September 1, 2017.



