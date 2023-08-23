Serena Williams, Husband Welcome Second Child

American tennis icon, Serena Williams and her husband,  Alexis Ohanian, have welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.

Ohanian made this known on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday.

Sharing pictures on his X handle, Ohanian said, “Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. 

#serenawilliamsyou've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. 

"Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter.  I'll never forget the moment I introduced  #olympiaohanian to her baby sister. 

"Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.

The couple welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on September 1, 2017.


