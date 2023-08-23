Half Nude Pictures: I Am Ready For NBA .. " Baddest Lawyer "

#BADDEST LAWYER VS NBA

Ifunnaya the baddest lawyer has promised to finally face the NBA headlong on her current investigation over her alleged Professional misconducts

She posted this on her official handle today

"It's well with my soul. I shall release my official statement to the NBA Tomorrow 👌"





NBA President Yakubu Maikyau SAN had admitted this morning on a breakfast show on TVC that Ifunnaya is under investigation

The Nigerian Bar Association has dragged her to the Professional Conduct Committee over her half nude pictures on social media