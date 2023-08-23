How Lagos Bale (Chief) Killed My Husband In Cold Blood ...Housewife

Ejiro, wife of the slain head (Baale) of Lotu community in the Epe area of Lagos State, Chief Fatai Jubril, has alleged that the Baale of Museyo, Chief Omotola Adeboyejo killed her husband and told her that 'he got what he deserved'.

The deceased's wife said that Adeboyejo led some men to her residence on July 15 to capture her husband, and the suspect shot him dead in the head after he was beaten and inflicted with machete wounds.

She also narrated how her husband died in her arms after he was shot.

Residents of the deceased's community have cried out in protest for justice against the murderer of their community head.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the report of the incident which was made around 12 noon on the same day of the incident said that investigation is ongoing and effort has commenced towards the arrest of the suspect and his group.

