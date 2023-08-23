Bauchi Woman Kills Four-day-old Stepson With Insecticide

A 24-year-old woman, Furera Abubakar, has been arrested for allegedly killing her co-wife’s four-day-old baby with an insecticide.

The incident was said to have occurred at Bantu Village in the Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday titled “24-year-old housewife kills stepson in Ningi LGA.”

Wakil, a Superintendent of Police, said the baby was born on August 15, 2023, but was killed by the suspect on August 19, 2023, before his naming.

The statement read, “Operatives attached to the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested Furera Abubakar, female (24) of Bantu village, Ningi Local Government Area of the state for culpable homicide.

“The incident was reported to the Ningi Divisional Police headquarters on August 19, 2023, which revealed that the four-day-old baby was born on August 15, 2023, and was murdered by the suspect, Furera Abubakar, on August 19, 2023, before the naming ceremony.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a co-wife to the victim’s mother.





“The suspect entered the co-wife’s room with liquid insecticide and applied it to the baby’s unhealed umbilical cord.”

Wakil said the suspect would be prosecuted after the investigation.