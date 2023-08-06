Senator Adeola's Aide Shot Dead In Lagos

Adeniyi Sanni, an aide of Senator Solomon Adeola aka Yayi (APC, Ogun West), has been killed in Lagos.

Adeola’s media adviser Kayode Odunaro disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, noting that the police have begun investigation.

The statement reads: “Information available to the bereaved Senator in Abuja indicates that Mr. Sanni was stopped at a checking point around Berger Area of Lagos on his way to his home at Isheri by security agents.

“He was asked to provide the documents of the car he was driving, which he did through his wife who sent all the documents to his phone WhatsApp

“It was gathered that the wife called a while later and the late Mr. Sanni told him they are still checking the vehicle’s paper.”

Mr Odunaro said a search began after Sanni’s wife called her husband’s associates, telling them she could no longer reach him on phone.

He added, “She was later called by passersby through the Next of Kin phone number on her husband’s driver’s license that the body of Mr. Sanni was dumped around Toyota Bus Stop in Oshodi with gunshot wound.

“Senator Adeola who is involved in the ongoing miniterial screening at the Senate is shocked beyond words and devastated by the news of this sad incident, as Mr. Sanni was his close aide for over two decades.

The Nigeria Police Force are investigating the killing.”