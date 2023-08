The Nigerian Army has officially released the official portrait of the 23rd Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

This was revealed on the Force Twitter page on Saturday.

Lagbaja was born on February 28, 1968. He succeeded Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya as the COAS. He was appointed on June 19, 2023, by President Bola Tinubu.

The agency wrote, "PUBLIC NOTICE #Nigeria Official Portrait of the 23rd Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General TA Lagbaja."