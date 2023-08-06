Man, 22, Jailed For Life For Stabbing Tyson Fury's Cousin To Death

A 22-year-old man, Liam O'Pray, was given a life sentence for stabbing British professional boxer Tyson Fury's cousin, Rico Burton, 31, in the neck and killing him in Altrincham, England.

According to a report from the Daily Mail on Friday, O'Pray attacked Burton with a seven-inch blade and he died of huge loss of blood after violence erupted between two groups of men on August 22, 2022, in a brawl outside a bar.

The convict, from Swinton, Salford, was found guilty of murder by a jury following a three-week trial last month at Manchester Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 28 years before parole.

During the court session, CCTV footage played showed a fight scene between the defendant's friends and Burton's family and friends at Goose Green, a courtyard of bars.

A witness told the court that the fight started around 3 am as O'Prey's friend, Malachi Hewitt-Brown, was punched by Burton's cousin, Chasiah Burton.

O'Pray later struck a fatal blow with the knife to the left side of Burton's neck who fell to the floor and struggled to breath

Burton went into cardiac arrest and was later declared dead in the hospital at 4.35 am.



