Ministerial Nominee, Tijani Begs Senate Over Unpatriotic Tweets

A ministerial nominee, Dr Bosun Tijani, on Saturday, apologised to the Senate over non-patriotic tweets he tweeted prior to his nomination by President Bola Tinubu.

Senator Abdulfatai Buhari representing Oyo North Senatorial District had quizzed the nominee when he appeared before the Senate for screening today.

“On the 21st of July 2019, Dr Bosun tweeted against Nigeria that he does not appreciate the Nigerian passport and Nigeria as a nation,” the Oyo Senator said after 46-year-old Tijani, tech advocate, read his profile to the lawmakers.

The lawmaker asked the nominee to clarify whether he still believes in Nigeria and the country’s passport.

Addressing the Senate, Tijani said he is very passionate about Nigeria and is committed to the country’s development. The nominee said he tweeted out of a frustrating experience with the Chinese Embassy.

“I tweeted in anger,” the ministerial nominee from Ogun admitted.

“I’m sorry,” he added.

Senator Ishaku Abbo representing Adamawa North Senatorial District defended Tijani saying that the nominee tweeted out of frustration and love for Nigeria.

Also, Senator Solomon Adeola from Ogun West Senatorial District defended the nominee from his state, saying his “youthful exuberance” and “shortcoming” should be forgiven.

In his remarks, the Senate President. Godswill Akpabio on behalf of the House accepted Tijani’s apology while asking him to take a bow and go.