Niger Coup : Senate Backs Bola Tinubu's Efforts At Resolving Crisis

The Nigerian Senate have backed President Bola Tinubu's efforts at resolving the crisis in neighbouring Niger Republic

The Senate in a resolution reached today after going through the letter by the President said it condemned in totality the military coup that took place recently in the republic of niger

The Senate Commends President Bola Tinubu and other Heads of States and Governments of Ecowas for prompt response and the positions taken on the unfortunate development in Niger Republic.

The Senate Recognizes the fact that the President Tinubu by virtue of his correspondence had not asked for approval of the parliament or approval of the Senate to go to war as being erroneously suggested in some quarters , rather Mr President and Commander in Chief had expressed a wish to respectfully solicit the support of the National Assembly in the successful implementation of the ECOWAS resolutions as outlined in the said communication.

The Senate calls on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Chairman of ECOWAS to further encourage other leaders of ECOWAS to strengthen the Political and Diplomatic options and other means with a view to resolving the political impasse in Niger Republic

The Leadership of the National Assembly Pledges total support to the Ecowas leadership under President Bola Tinubu in resolving the political situation in Niger Republic and returning the country to democratic governance in the nearest future.

The Leadership is mandated to further engage with the President and Commander in Cheif on behalf of the senate on how best to resolve the issues in view of the hitherto , existing cordial relationship between Nigerians and Nigerians

The Senate Calls on the Ecowas parliament to rise to the occasion by equally condemning the coup and also proffering solutions to resolve this impasse the act in its entirety.