Police Recover Woman’s Corpse In ex-lover’s House In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old man, Bankole Oginni, following the death of a woman who was said to be his ex-lover.

According to the police, the 45-year-old woman, (whose identity had not been revealed by the police) was found dead in the house of the suspect while some parts of her body had been removed.

The police added that the deceased’s daughter reported the matter after seeing the lifeless body of her mother tied with a rope and some parts of her body removed in the suspect’s house located at the Oke Aro area of Akure, the state capital, on Sunday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident, stated that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at a morgue while the investigation had commenced.

She said, “A lady reported at the station that her mother’s ex-lover, Bankole Oginni, called and invited her (the deceased) over to his place at the Oke Aro area of Akure and after she left for his house, she did not return and her phone was switched off.

“She traced her mother to the house, only to find her lifeless body in the room of the ex-lover, her legs and hands tied and her body opened with intestines removed. Also, there were patches on her (the deceased’s) body that shows signs of hot water burns.

“The suspect who claimed to be a footballer is already in our custody while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue.”