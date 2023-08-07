Gov Eno Pays Gratuties , Leave Grants , Imprest , Mobilizes Contractors Nack To Projects Site

In an unprecedented move, aimed at cushioning the harsh effects the removal of fuel subsidy, has had on the workers in the state, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has ordered the immediate payment of one billion Naira for gratuities of primary school teachers in the State.

Also approved for immediate release is 800 million Naira leave grants for Local Government Workers and 600 million part payment of gratuities for state civil servants.

Disclosing this to journalists in his office, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ekerete Udoh said, Governor Eno also approved the payment of leave grants for civil servants to be staggered beginning from this month, Imprest for two months back- to back for Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

Determined to stimulate the economy of the State, and put more money in the hands of the people, Governor Eno, has also mobilized all contractors in the state to return to their various projects sites.

“ Governor Eno, is a deeply compassionate leader; and has decided to intervene with these approvals to cushion the effects of the fuel hike.

“He is determined to introduce more palliatives and is expected to inaugurate Palliatives Committee in the State, with the responsibility of managing the expected palliatives from both the Federal and the State Governments”.

It would be recalled that while addressing the leaders of the Organized Labour in the State during their peaceful protest, Governor Eno, had promised to release the above payments, an act that drew warm applause and cheers from the assembled Labour leaders and members.

The mobilization of the contractors back on site, goes further to affirm the commitment of the Governor to his campaign promises that he will complete projects inherited from his predecessor in office.