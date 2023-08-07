Breaking: Nasir El-Rufai's Name Missing As Senate Confirms 45 Out Of 48 Ministerial Nominees

The name of the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai was on Monday missing from the list of the ministerial nominees confirmed by the Senate.

Also missing on the list was the name of Senator Abubakar Danlandi from Taraba State and former Nexim Bank, MD, Stella Oketette (Delta State).

The Senate after the screening exercise which took place about them a week approved and confirmed a total of 45 out of the 48 nominees sent by President Bola Tinubu.

A couple of petitions including those sent by Senator Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi West) were presented against the former governor during the screening.





The lawmaker representing Kogi West, during the ministerial screening, moved against the former Kaduna State governor.

Karimi, after El-Rufai’s presentations, stood up and told the chamber that he had a petition written against the former governor over the issue of insecurity in Southern Kaduna.

He said, “Your performance in any office you find yourself in the country has been outstanding. In the bureau of public enterprises, your record is there, in FCT as a minister, your record is there, and as two-time governor of Kaduna state, you did well.”





Raising a brown envelope, Karimi further stated, “But, I have a very strong petition against you that borders on security, unity, and cohesiveness of the Nigerian nation.

“And I think that the petition has to be considered in this screening exercise.”

Karimi then proceeded to lay the petition before Jibrin Barau, the deputy senate president, who was presiding over the screening exercise at the time.

Barau in response said, “I don’t know if you followed the normal process, but this is the opportunity for nominees to explain and showcase themselves, later we will come to confirmation and approval.”

Other senators commended el-Rufai, noting that the former governor is competent enough to be a minister.

Also, the lawmaker representing Kaduna North, Ibrahim Kalid, said he and his two colleagues from the state, as well as all the residents, are in support of el-Rufai’s nomination as minister.

Meanwhile, after making his presentation, the Senate President at the plenary refused to take the petition, leveled against the former governor and said a number of petitions were submitted against a number of the ministerial nominees.

Akpabio said, “This is not the place to consider petitions, we will sit with the petitions later and refer them to relevant authorities.

“Please, take a bow, my brother.”

It was also reported that there was a petition against Dalandi about a court judgment restricting him from holding public office for 10 years.

Copies of some petitions against Okotette in the Public Space also confirmed that there were a number of petitions against the former Nexim Bank, Okotete, including non-disclosure of assets to the Code of Conduct Bureau.

The full list of confirmed nominees:

Akwa Ibom: Ekperikpe Ekpo

Bayelsa: Heineken Lolokpobri

Cross River: Betta Edu

Cross River: John Enoh

Edo: Abubakar Momoh

Rivers: Nyesom Wike

Adamawa: Tahir Mamman

Bauchi: Yusuf Maitama Tuggar

Bauchi: Ali Pate

Borno: Abubakar Kyari

Gombe: Alkali Ahmed Saidu

Taraba: Uba Maigari Ahmadu

Yobe: Ibrahim Geidam

Jigawa: Mohamed Badaru

Kano: Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure

Kano: Abdullahi T. Gwarzo

Katsina: Ahmad Dangiwa

Katsina: Hanatu Musawa

Kebbi: Yusuf Tanko Sununu

Kebbi: Atiku Bagudu

Sokoto: Bello M. Goronyo

Zamfara: Bello Matawalle

Abia: Nkiruka Onyejiocha

Anambra: Uju Ohaneye

Ebonyi: David Umahi

Enugu: Uche Nnaji

Imo: Doris Uzoka

Ekiti: Dele Alake

Lagos: Tunji Alausa

Lagos: Lola Ade-John

Ogun: Isiak Salako

Ogun: Bosun Tijjani

Ogun: Olawale Edun

Ondo: Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Osun: Adegboyega Oyetola

Oyo: Adebayo Adelabu

Benue: Joseph Utsev

FCT: Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo

Kogi: Shuaibu A. Audu

Kwara: Lateef Fagbemi

Nasarawa: Imaan S. Ibrahim

Niger: Mohammed Idris

Niger: Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

Plateau: Simon Lalong

Delta: Festus Keyamo



