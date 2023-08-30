Picture Of Ousted Gabonese President Ali Bongo Under House Arrest

byCKN NEWS -
 This is the picture of deposed Gabonese President Ali Bongo under house arrest 

President Bongo was removed in a palace coup in the early hours of Wednesday 

The coup was led by the Head of the Presidential guard 

This is coming barely 24 hours after he was declared the winner of the general election which gave him a 3rd term mandate in an election observers declared as being totally flawed. 

Mr Bongo was seen in a trending begging the International community to save him 

Hear him 

" I am under house arrest , my son is taken away , my wife has been taken away , please all our friends ( international community ) make noise , make noise " 

Ali Bongo has been in power for 14 years after his father who ruled for over 40 years handed over to him 

