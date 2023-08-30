Nigeria's Flag Designer Pa Akinwunmi Dies At 87

The designer of Nigerian Flag, Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, has died at the age of 87.

His son, Akinkunmi Akinwumi Samuel, announced his departure in his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Life is indeed transient; i can say boldly you live a life with a landmark. Continue to rest on, my father! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R) Great Man has gone.”he wrote.

Akinkunmi was awarded 100 pounds by the government when his design was selected as the Nigerian flag. The flag. In 1958, while living abroad, Akinkunmi saw an advertisement in a national daily for the submission of designs for the Nigeria's national flag as the country's independence from British governance was close. Among the over 2,000 entries submitted, his was picked

He has also been honoured with (Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) Award by former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan.



